AARP Hawaiʻi hosting classic board games in Pāʻia on Oct. 15

Scrabble game pieces. (Pexels)

The public is invited to play classic board games with friends, family and AARP Hawaiʻi on Oct. 15 at the Kaunoa Senior Center in Pāʻia.

The games start at 2 p.m.. They include Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble, Bingo and The Game of Life. The Trivial Pursuit and Game of Life games have been reimagined with trivia questions aimed at different generations and life experiences.

The event is being held to encourage socialization and intergenerational understanding. Space is limited, but participants are encouraged to invite up to two friends, family, kids and grandchildren. AARP membership or age is not required to register.

Registration is free, but participants must register in advance.

Visit aarp.org/local or the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page and click on the events tab to learn about and register for all the events AARP is offering. Registration by phone is also available at 877-926-8300.