Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 13, 2023

October 12, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:34 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:47 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:36 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will gradually build through tonight, producing small to moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores from late tonight into Saturday. A moderate, long-period north-northwest (320-330 degrees) swell expected Saturday will maintain moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores from this weekend into early next week. A much larger, long-period northwest swell will arrive next Tuesday. This swell may cause surf to reach High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and High Surf Advisory criteria along west facing shores of the Big Island Tuesday night. 


Modest surf will persist along south facing shores for the rest of the week due to a series of medium-to long-period south to south-southwest (190-200 degrees) swells moving through the area. A long-period south-southwest (200-210 degrees) swell will arrive Monday, resulting in above seasonal average surf along south facing shores early next week. Weakening trade winds will result in diminishing surf along east facing shores during the next couple of days, with nearly flat conditions possible along most east facing shores by late this weekend. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments