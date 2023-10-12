Maui Surf Forecast for October 13, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:34 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:47 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:36 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will gradually build through tonight, producing small to moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores from late tonight into Saturday. A moderate, long-period north-northwest (320-330 degrees) swell expected Saturday will maintain moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores from this weekend into early next week. A much larger, long-period northwest swell will arrive next Tuesday. This swell may cause surf to reach High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and High Surf Advisory criteria along west facing shores of the Big Island Tuesday night.

Modest surf will persist along south facing shores for the rest of the week due to a series of medium-to long-period south to south-southwest (190-200 degrees) swells moving through the area. A long-period south-southwest (200-210 degrees) swell will arrive Monday, resulting in above seasonal average surf along south facing shores early next week. Weakening trade winds will result in diminishing surf along east facing shores during the next couple of days, with nearly flat conditions possible along most east facing shores by late this weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.