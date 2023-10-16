Hōkūleʻa continues voyage to Southern California

The Hōkūleʻa has been sailing from Southeast Ala. down the Pacific Coast since June when the Polynesian Voyaging Society launched the Moananuiākea Voyage and began its four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific. The traditional double-hulled canoe is currently docked in the coastal city of Monterey, Calif.

The Moananuiākea Voyage will cover an estimated 43,000 nautical miles, 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and more than 300 ports. (Photo courtesy: Polynesian Voyaging Society)

Hōkūleʻa is set to make several stops in Southern California as part of this historic journey including Ventura, Marina Del Rey, Newport, Dana Point, and San Diego.

These stops will allow the public an opportunity to learn about the storied history of the canoe and the environmental and cultural mission of this voyage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

California Port Schedule (subject to change, weather-permitting):

Oct. 17-24: Ventura, Ventura Yacht Club

Oct. 24-30: Marina Del Rey, Chace Park

Oct. 30-November 4: Newport, Newport Scout Sea Base

Nov. 4-8: Dana Point, Ocean Institute

Nov. 8-14: San Diego, Maritime Museum of San Diego

A tentative schedule of public events can be found at hokulea.com and @hokuleacrew on social media, giving the public several opportunities to join in the celebration of Hōkūleʻa’s awe-inspiring voyage and the movement to care for the earth and its oceans.

The Moananuiākea Voyage will cover an estimated 43,000 nautical miles, 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and more than 300 ports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The goal of the voyage is to ignite a movement of 10 million “planetary navigators” by developing young leaders and engaging communities around the world to take part in navigating earth towards a healthy, thriving future.

Led by the Polynesian Voyaging Society, the Voyage is a global educational campaign that will amplify the vital importance of oceans and indigenous knowledge through port engagements, education and storytelling.

Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO Nainoa Thompson announced last month that the Hōkūleʻa will return home from San Diego, California in late December, before continuing on the circumnavigation of the Pacific following the devastating wildfires on Maui. Click here for more details.