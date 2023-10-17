New resource for Maui Youth: Hale Pono Shelter provides sanctuary and support

Hale Pono Youth Shelter. PC: Genesis Young

Hale Pono Shelter officially opened on Sept. 6, with the goal of serving as a beacon of hope and support for Maui’s youth.

Seeing the need for a sanctuary space for youth on Maui, Hale Pono co-founders, Dr. Genesis Young and Sulara James stepped up to create this privately funded youth shelter.

The Hale Pono Youth Shelter has 13 beds plus one ADA accessible bed (reserved for those who meet the ADA requirements).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a dedicated short-term youth shelter, Hale Pono provides essential resources and housing for Maui’s youth ages 12-17 while actively pursuing long-term solutions for both young individuals and their families. The shelter places its central focus on creating a secure and nurturing environment where young people can access resources to address their unique needs.

“Our ultimate goal is family reunification or effective long-term placement solution like foster care, long-term shelter, or placement with extended family,” said Dr. Young.

Along with this primary goal of reunification and long-term placement for teens, Hale Pono Youth Shelter serves as a hub for connecting teens and families with vital programs and services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We take a personalized approach, ensuring that each case is evaluated individually to provide the most suitable care and support. We are dedicated to serving as a lifeline for Maui’s youth, offering a place of refuge, and a strong commitment to their well-being,” said David Litman, Director of Programs and Training at Hale Pono.

Hale Pono Youth Shelter and its programs are based on the principles of Nonviolent Communication, Restorative Justice, and Trauma Informed Care.

“Hale Pono is based on our belief that each person of any age is precious, and that love, honor, and respect are the keys to supporting and encouraging everyone’s gifts, happiness, self-respect, and success in life,” remarked Hale Pono co-founder Sulara James.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to youth shelter services, Hale Pono extends its outreach through various drop-in programs for youth, families and the wider community.

For further information about Hale Pono Youth Shelter, call 808-866-0833.