Surf expected to build to 25-35 feet along north shores

October 17, 2023, 5:04 AM HST
Maui Now graphic.

Surf is rapidly building to 25 to 35 feet along north facing shores and 18 to 24 feet along west facing shores today, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Impacted coastlines include the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and
Molokaʻi; and the north facing shores of Maui. 

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning, in effect from 6 a.m. today to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The public can expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.

The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Mariners are advised against entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.

