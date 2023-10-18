Toyota Hawaiʻi sponsors free admission to Kula Country Farms’ Pumpkin Patch for Kamaʻāina, Oct. 22

File PC: Lumeria Maui

Toyota Hawaiʻi will cover admission fees for up to 3,000 attendees at the 2023 Pumpkin Patch at Kula Country Farms on Maui this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A portion of the admission fees from the “Kamaʻāina Sunday” event will go toward the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“In the ongoing recovery efforts on Maui, we’re happy to help lift spirits in any way we can,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Toyota Hawaiʻi. “We hope this small gesture shares our aloha and contributes to the continued strength of the Maui community.”

The Pumpkin Patch is a month-long and family-friendly event that draws crowds from around the island and state every year. Visitors can take photos with and purchase pumpkins, as well as tour and sample food available throughout the farm. Admission fees typically cost $5 per person.

Kula Country Farms is located at 6240 Kula Highway. For more information about the Pumpkin Patch, visit kulacountryfarmsmaui.com/pumpkin-patch