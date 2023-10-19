Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation to host job fair at Kahului Airport, Oct. 20

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair at the Kahului Airport, Lanui Conference Room on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants for all HDOT positions can apply on-site. Staff at the job fair may conduct interviews and make employment offers, if appropriate.

HDOT is seeking candidates for a variety of positions, including Airport Operations Controllers, Building Maintenance Workers, Highway Construction Inspectors, Land Surveyors, and Motor Carrier Safety Officers. For more information on the job fair and open positions, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/jobs/.