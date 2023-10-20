Committee returns to West Maui on Oct. 25 for more input on recovery and resiliency plan

Nearly 150 people signed up to testify at a previous GREAT meeting held at The Westin Maui Resort and Spa in Kāʻanapali on Sept. 27. The lone agenda item was a resolution to develop a recovery and resiliency plan in response to the Maui wildfires PC: Cammy Clark (9.27.23)

Council member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins announced that the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee will meet at Lahaina Civic Center on Wednesday at 5 p.m., to receive testimony on a resolution for a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the August wildfires.

Uʻu-Hodgins said Resolution 23-194’s purpose is to develop a plan for a series of complementary ordinances and resolutions, with guidance from the community and experts in their respective fields. No legislative action will be taken at the meeting, which follows a Sept. 27 meeting on the resolution in Kāʻanapali.

“We are grateful to have received invaluable information through testimony at our last meeting in West Maui,” said Uʻu-Hodgins, the committee chair. “We are hoping to hear from the community, especially those who weren’t able to make it to our last meeting in West Maui, one more time as we develop a plan to move forward.”

She said the committee will meet Oct. 30-Nov. 2 to discuss opportunities to address the concerns and comments provided by the community. The council’s standing committees may then work on legislation within their subject matters based on those conversations.

“We thank everyone for their patience as we navigate through this unprecedented time and will continue to look for more ways to support our community,” said Uʻu-Hodgins, who holds the council seat for the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency area.

The Lahaina Civic Center is located at 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy.

County shuttle transportation will be provided between the following stops:

• Lahaina Civic Center

• Westin Maui Resort and Spa

• Aston Kāʻanapali Shores

• Honua Kai

• Aston Kāʻanapali Villas

• Royal Lahaina

• Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

• Whalers Village

• Hyatt Regency

For information on pickup times at each location, please contact Roberts Hawaiʻi at 808-871-6226.

Testimony instructions are on the meeting agenda, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.

To allow focus on in-person testifiers, testimony by phone or video conference won’t be available. Live television coverage will be provided by Akakū Community Media.