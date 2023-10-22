Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei will host annual Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 31

Azeka Shopping Center will host its annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 31. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Azeka Makai near Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kīhei.

Children of all ages are invited to come dressed in their costumes and trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk of decorated classic cars and vintage Volkswagens. The Nalu’s Race Team will also be present for autograph signing and free posters.

The event is presented by Azeka Shopping Center, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, The Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund, and Street Bikers United.

“We’re excited to host Trunk-or-Treat this year,” said Evelyn Long, general manager at Azeka Shopping Center. “It’s a great way for families to come and celebrate Halloween in a safe and fun environment.”

Other spooky happenings include a Halloween celebration at the Kīhei 4th Friday on Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Azeka Mauka.

Attendees can gather for a night of fright with a keiki costume contest at 7 p.m., performers, free Halloween candy, keiki face painting, and thrilling live music all evening.

This event will feature live music from Nevah Too Late, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and local shopping.

For more information, visit the Azeka Shopping Center website at azekashoppingcenter.com/events, or on Facebook and Instagram at @AzekaMaui.