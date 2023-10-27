EPA Hazardous Materials Removal Work is Now 85% Complete

EPA-supervised personnel conduct household hazardous material removal. PC: Environmental Protection Agency.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has now removed hazardous materials from over 85% of the burned properties in Lahaina, Maui – the first phase of the overall federal cleanup response to the Maui Wildfires.

EPA personnel continue to remove hazardous materials from properties and apply a soil stabilizer to the ash and debris footprint of burned buildings and vehicles. The stabilizer prevents toxic ash and debris from entering the air, nearby properties, waterways, and the ocean.

EPA’s Community Involvement Coordinators and Community Relations Specialists have received several inquiries regarding re-entry into zones with apartment buildings. Due to the amount of debris and the difficulty of entering these properties EPA personnel have yet to complete hazardous material reconnaissance or assessment of multi-family buildings.

EPA works closely with the County of Maui to coordinate EPA’s operations ahead of the County’s plans for re-entry. EPA encourages residents with questions about re-entry to contact the County of Maui.EPA and the County of Maui are also working to identify, transport, and safely dispose of lithium-ion batteries from electric and hybrid vehicles. Fire-damaged electric and hybrid vehicle batteries need to be handled with specific care to ensure the protection of response personnel and the community.

The debris associated with apartment complexes makes it very difficult for EPA to perform hazardous materials assessment and removal.

EPA community outreach at the family assistance center. PC: Environmental Protection Agency