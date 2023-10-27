Whale Season has officially begun following whale sighting in Maui waters

Photo Credit: Pacific Whale Foundation

Whale season in Maui is officially underway. Pacific Whale Foundation’s Research team sighted their first whale of the season out of Māʻalaea on Oct. 25, about 5 miles off the coast of Kīhei, at 8:15 a.m.

The whale was ID’d by PWF Research as PWF ID: NP_2376 and was last sighted in Southeast Alaska on Aug. 19, 2023. It is an adult male, first documented in 2019 and is a known “bubble-netter.”

PWF is a nonprofit organization with a mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy while inspiring environmental stewardship. Every year, whales travel over 3,500 miles from Alaskan waters to the warmer, more temperate Hawaiian oceans during their annual winter migration.

Whale watch ecotours are available with PacWhale Eco-Adventures (owned by Pacific Whale Foundation). Whale Watches begin Nov. 6.

The Ultimate Whale Watch with Experts begins Nov. 19. This unique adventure includes a 3-hour whale watch with a Certified Marine Naturalist onboard and offers an opportunity for small groups looking to whale watch and photograph. With each tour providing a different perspective of marine life, Naturalists will provide expert commentary about humpback whales and gain a better understanding of them and the data collection Pacific Whale Foundation researchers are gathering.

The adventure includes:

Live interaction with onboard whale Researcher and Certified Marine Naturalists

Underwater hydrophones to hear live whale songs

Refreshments: unlimited soda, juice, and filtered water, plus one complimentary alcoholic beverage. Enjoy vodka, gin, rum and beer crafted on island from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company

Continental breakfast: Fresh island fruit, yogurt and granola parfait, banana bread, assorted pastries, Maui coffee and tea .

Whale sightings guaranteed or sail again for free

· Prices start at $187.00

Guests can find more PacWhale Eco-Adventure cruises HERE. Those who book online will receive 20% off their purchase.