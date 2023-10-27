The Sentry introduces new ticket options for 2024 event

The Sentry is the season’s first of eight Signature Events including a limited field, increased prize money and FedExCup points. (File photo by Wendy Osher)

The first Signature Event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season returns to Maui, Jan. 4-7

The Sentry will offer new ticket options for the 2024 event when it returns to the Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-7.

The Sentry is the season-opening event for the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season as it returns to a calendar-year schedule for the first time since 2012.

Beginning in 2024, The Sentry will host PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, as well as the top 50 members from the 2022-23 FedExCup standings, which are those who qualified for the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

The Sentry is the season’s first of eight Signature Events including a limited field, increased prize money and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner).

The Sentry kindly reminds visitors to bring care, patience, and compassion when they travel to Maui in January.

“Over two months have passed since the devasting wildfires in West Maui, and The Sentry and the PGA TOUR remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the community while being considerate and respectful of the unique needs,” said Max Novena, executive director of The Sentry. “For the past 25 years, Maui has graciously hosted The Sentry, and we’re dedicated to conducting this event with a clear sense of purpose. It is both our responsibility and honor to use our platform to help ensure continued awareness, fundraising, community service and economic impact for the Valley Isle.”

The Kama’āina Ticket

The Sentry is proud to offer special grounds admission rates for kama’āina, which are available to local Hawaiʻi residents with a valid photo ID. Kama’āina tickets give spectators access to public venues and the ability to stand along the rope line to watch the TOUR’s best golfers in action at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

The kama’āina tickets, with limited availability per day, start at $45 for Thursday and Friday, and $55 for Saturday and Sunday of The Sentry plus applicable taxes and fees.

More information on ticket programs for displaced families, first responders, military and veterans will be announced at a later date.

The Gallery Pass

With the Gallery Pass, fans will enjoy The Plantation Course at Kapalua like never before through a reimagined experience. Spectators will have access to tournament grounds, select hospitality amenities, and viewing areas around the course to witness the PGA TOUR’s best take on The Sentry.

In addition to exploring the course, Gallery Pass holders have access to enhanced bleacher seating. The bleacher on No. 1 tee delivers prime views of the golf action, while the bleacher on No. 18 offers unobstructed views of the iconic finishing hole.

All Gallery Pass holders will park at Kapalua Resort and receive complimentary shuttle service to the new main entry on No. 1 fairway. The Gallery Pass, with limited number of tickets per day, is available in both daily ticket and weekly ticket options from Thursday through Sunday, plus applicable taxes and fees.

The Cook Pine Club

New for the 2024 event, The Cook Pine Club provides members with premium golf views from the No. 1 tee, No. 11 tee to green and No. 18 green, and features refreshing beverages and elevated food selections from two-time Maui Chef of the Year, Taylor Ponte.

At each of the hole locations listed above, members of The Cook Pine Club can relax in covered, open-air venues with premium interiors, soft seating, TVs, and Wi-Fi connectivity, in addition to upgraded executive bathrooms adjacent to venues on Nos. 11 and 18. While navigating the course, members have access to cart shuttle services between Nos. 11 and 18 for easy travel throughout the course.

Onsite valet parking is available to all Cook Pine Club members from Thursday through Sunday. The Cook Pine Club offers both weekly and daily ticket options, with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday still available (Sunday daily tickets are sold out).

To purchase tickets to the 2024 event, visit TheSentry.com.