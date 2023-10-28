American Savings Bank hosts annual Statewide Volunteer Day on National Make a Difference Day

Hundreds of American Savings Bank teammates, friends and family members across the five islands the bank serves will help spruce up their communities on National Make a Difference Day. (File photo, courtesy: American Savings Bank)

American Savings Bank’s presents its annual Statewide Seeds of Service Volunteer Day on Oct. 28, in honor of National Make A Difference Day.

Hundreds of American Savings Bank teammates, friends and family members across the five islands the bank serves will help clean up their communities on National Make a Difference Day.

American Savings Bank will be partnering with various counties, schools and nonprofits across the state to bring real impact to the community through grounds clean up and beautification, painting, trash collection, graffiti removal and food and supply distribution.

Bank executives will lead volunteer efforts on each island.

Events:

Maui

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Maui Gateway Distribution, 170 E. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului

Led by: Beth Whitehead, EVP, chief administrative officer

Oʻahu

8 – 11 a.m.: ʻAʻala Park, College Walk, Sun Yat-Sen Mall and Kila Kalikimaka Mall

Led by: Ann Teranishi, president and CEO, Natalie Taniguchi, EVP, enterprise risk and regulatory relations, and John Ward, EVP, chief marketing and product officer

Hawaiʻi Island

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Kealakehe High School and Ernest Bowen de Silva Elementary School

Led by: Gabe Lee (Hilo), EVP, commercial markets, and Steven Nakahara (Kona), EVP, chief credit officer

Molokaʻi

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Kualapuʻu School

Led by: Dane Teruya, EVP, chief financial officer

Kauaʻi

2 – 5 p.m.: Kauaʻi Foodbank

Led by: Brian Yoshii, EVP, chief information officer

Over 100 Oʻahu volunteers will be at ʻAʻala Park and the surrounding neighborhood, an area the bank is committed to restoring.

Since 2005, American Saving Bank teammates have dedicated over 112,000 hours of volunteer service to Hawaiʻi.

For more information on American Saving Bankʻs key community programs, visit http://www.asbhawaii.com/about-us/our-community.