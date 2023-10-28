Hawaiʻi’s game bird hunting season begins Nov. 4

The State of Hawai‘i’s 2023-2024 game bird hunting season opens on Nov. 4 and runs through Jan. 28, 2024.

A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

All game bird hunting is regulated by Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapter 122. Detailed information on hunting units on each island, all legal hunting days and other instructions can be found on the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife website.

Ring-necked pheasant. Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Division of Forestry and Wildlife

Hunters will be required to check in and out at established hunter check stations or through OuterSpatial, the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Outdoor Trail and Hunting mobile application (https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/app/).

Several hunter check stations will be staffed by Division of Forestry and Wildlife employees and manual check-in may be required. Landowners’ permission is required when seeking to hunt on private land.

Prevent wildfires by not parking or driving in tall grass or brush. Report fires to 911.

Support wildlife conservation: Report game law violators to the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement by calling 1-808-643-DLNR (3567) or download the Department of Land and Natural Resources Tip app: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/docare/.

To purchase your hunting license or game bird stamp, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

Hunting announcements, including hunting details by island: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/hunting-announcements/.

Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) Title 13, Chapter 122: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/rules/.

For more information and to apply: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/, or call: