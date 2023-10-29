Maui Surf Forecast for October 30, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:27 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small medium period north-northwest (340 degrees) reinforcement swell has filled in across north and west facing shores, peaked today and will decline on Monday. A similarly sized pulse of northwest swell is due late Wednesday or Thursday.
The series of late season south swells will continue through the week. Long period, south-southwest swell (190-200 degrees) will hold today. An overlapping pulse of south swell (180-190 degrees) will maintain similarly sized surf Monday, with a gradual decline on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another pulse of southwest swell is due late next week.
East facing shores will continue to be small due to the lack of significant upstream trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com