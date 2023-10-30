Maui Surf Forecast for October 31, 2023

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:48 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:14 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:44 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will remain below seasonal average this week. The current small north-northwest swell will gradually lower into Wednesday. A medium-period, north-northwest swell building late Wednesday will produce a modest increase in surf through Thursday. This swell will gradually lower Thursday night and Friday.

The recent series of late season southerly swells continues. The current south swell will maintain south shore surf above seasonal average through Tuesday, with a gradual decline on Wednesday. A long- period southwest to south-southwest swell will arrive late Wednesday and will produce another period of above seasonal average surf Thursday and Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along east facing shores will continue to be small through at least Saturday, due to the lack of a significant fetch of upstream trade winds. As trade winds likely increase Sunday or early next week, east shore surf will rise.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.