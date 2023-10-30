Maui Surf Forecast for October 31, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph,
increasing to northeast around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will remain below seasonal average this week. The current small north-northwest swell will gradually lower into Wednesday. A medium-period, north-northwest swell building late Wednesday will produce a modest increase in surf through Thursday. This swell will gradually lower Thursday night and Friday.
The recent series of late season southerly swells continues. The current south swell will maintain south shore surf above seasonal average through Tuesday, with a gradual decline on Wednesday. A long- period southwest to south-southwest swell will arrive late Wednesday and will produce another period of above seasonal average surf Thursday and Friday.
Surf along east facing shores will continue to be small through at least Saturday, due to the lack of a significant fetch of upstream trade winds. As trade winds likely increase Sunday or early next week, east shore surf will rise.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com