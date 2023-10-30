NOAA invites students to enter endangered species Ocean Art Contest

Kūmū, or Hawaiian whitesaddle goatfish, at Kure Atoll in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. Photo Courtesy: NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries/James Watt

Students in grades K through 12 have been invited to celebrate threatened and endangered species in the Pacific Islands region with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual art contest.

Winning artwork will be featured in an exhibition and online.

For 50 years, NOAA Fisheries and the US Fish and Wildlife Service have been protecting species and the places they live under the Endangered Species Act.

This fall, NOAA Fisheries invites K–12 students to enter its ESA@50 Ocean Art Contest to celebrate a half century of conservation efforts.

NOAA Fisheries is looking for art that showcases threatened or endangered marine species in the Pacific Islands region. This includes hawksbill turtles, blue whales, giant manta rays and more in Hawai‘i, American Samoa and the Mariana Islands (Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands)

NOAA Fisheries encourages participants to explore facts about the species they choose to represent, such as appearance, behavior, habitat and threats to their survival.

The contest is now open, and the submission deadline is:

Hawai‘i : 11:59 p.m. HST on Nov. 30, 2023

: 11:59 p.m. HST on Nov. 30, 2023 American Samoa : 11:59 p.m. SST on Nov. 30, 2023

: 11:59 p.m. SST on Nov. 30, 2023 CNMI and Guam: 11:59 p.m. ChST on Dec. 1, 2023

NOAA Fisheries will announce contest winners publicly on Dec. 28 — the official 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act. They will honor winners with a public art exhibition and awards presentation in 2024.

For more information on how to enter, visit the contest information page.