UH Mānoa ranks high globally in oceanography, atmospheric sciences, other subject areas

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is highly ranked in the world in a variety of subject areas, according to two premier comprehensive subject rankings.

In the 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects released by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy:

UH’s Department of Oceanography placed No. 7 in the United States and No. 17 in the world

UH’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences ranked No. 10 in the United States and No. 13 in the world

UH's School of Travel Industry Management placed No. 18 in the United States and No. 49 in the world.















The oceanography and atmospheric sciences departments are out of the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, and the Travel Industry Management school is housed in the Shidler College of Business.

In total, 14 subjects placed in the top 1% in the world (top 250 out of more than 25,000 colleges and universities worldwide) in both the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject and the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.

“These rankings affirm our university’s commitment to excellence across a wide range of disciplines,” UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said in a press release. “Our world-class faculty are working hard to prepare our students to be the creative and innovative leaders who will transform our islands and the world.”

Fourteen UH Mānoa subjects were ranked by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, including four in the world’s top 100 and 11 in the nation’s top 70. The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects was released on Oct. 27 and is considered one of the most comprehensive and objective rankings of world universities by subjects.

UH Mānoa was one of more than 1,900 universities in 104 countries and regions selected for the rankings, out of more than 25,000 total colleges and universities around the world. The criteria include research output, research influence, international collaboration, research quality and international academic awards.

Other UH Mānoa’s rankings:

Earth sciences: No. 51–75 worldwide, No. 19–30 U.S.

Public administration: No. 101–150 worldwide, No. 47–62 U.S.

Communication: No. 101–150 worldwide, No. 47–63 U.S.

Education: No. 101–150 worldwide, No. 68–84 U.S.

Ecology: No. 151–200 worldwide, No. 43–60 U.S.

Sociology: No. 151–200 worldwide, No. 72–87 U. S.

Geography: No. 201–300 worldwide, No. 43–69 U.S.

Biotechnology: No. 201–300 worldwide, No. 49–66 U.S.

Environmental science and engineering: No. 201–300 worldwide, No. 53–67 U.S.

Political science: No. 201–300 worldwide, No. 88–114 U.S.

Agricultural sciences: No. 401–500 worldwide, No. 56–63 U.S.

In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject, released on Oct. 26, five out of the 10 ranked UH Mānoa subjects placed in the world’s top 1% (within top 250 in the world), while four others placed in the world’s top 2% (within top 500).

Times Higher Education considers the following factors for its rankings: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, industry income and patents.

Regarded as one of the leading national and international university rankings focused on research and academic excellence, Times Higher Education considered between 621–1,374 of the top institutions for each of its subject rankings, out of more than 25,000 institutions worldwide, to be eligible for its World University Rankings by Subject.

UH Mānoa world rankings:

Education: No. 126–150

Physical sciences: No. 126–150

Arts and humanities: No. 176–200

Life sciences: No. 176–200

Social sciences: No. 201–250

Business and economics: No. 301–400

Psychology: No. 301–400

Clinical and health: No. 301–400

Engineering: No. 401–500

Computer science: No. 501–600

Other rankings

UH Mānoa also received these notable rankings:

For more information, visit the Mānoa Institutional Research Office website.