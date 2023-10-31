Hawaiian Airlines reconnects Kona and Haneda via nonstop flights



























Hawaiian Airlines restarted nonstop service between Tokyo Haneda and the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole – a route that was paused on March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline greeted the first guests arriving on Hawaiʻi Island with lei, music and hula. On its first return flight to Haneda from Kona on Sunday, Hawaiian welcomed onboard a delegation of state and county officials including Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth. The group will meet with government, transportation and tourism officials in Tokyo.

Hawaiian will operate its Kona-Tokyo service this Wednesday (Nov. 1) and Friday (Nov. 3) before restarting regular weekly flights on Nov. 22. Hawaiian Airlines will gradually return to its original three times-weekly schedule in March. By March 13, the airline’s Japan capacity will be 59% above summer 2023 levels.

Hawaiian launched Haneda-Kona service in 2016. Hawaii’s hometown carrier currently offers daily service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Tokyo’s Haneda and Osaka’s Kansai (KIX) airports; six-times-weekly service between HNL and Tokyo Narita (NRT) airport; and three times-weekly service between Honolulu and Fukuoka (FUK) airport.