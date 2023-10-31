Maui Surf Forecast for November 01, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 3-5 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:16 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:59 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 11:58 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will remain below the seasonal average this week. The current small north-northwest swell will gradually lower into Wednesday. A series of moderately-sized, medium-period north-northwest swells will produce modest increases in surf along north facing shores Wednesday through Thursday, and again late Sunday through early next week.

The current south swell will keep south shore surf above the seasonal average through Wednesday, with a gradual decline on Thursday. A new long-period, south-southwest swell will arrive late Thursday to keep some small south shore surf in place through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through at least Saturday, due to the lack of upstream trade winds. East shore surf will gradually rise Sunday into early next week as the trades return and ramp up.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.