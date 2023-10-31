Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 01, 2023

October 31, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
3-5 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:16 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:59 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 11:58 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will remain below the seasonal average this week. The current small north-northwest swell will gradually lower into Wednesday. A series of moderately-sized, medium-period north-northwest swells will produce modest increases in surf along north facing shores Wednesday through Thursday, and again late Sunday through early next week. 


The current south swell will keep south shore surf above the seasonal average through Wednesday, with a gradual decline on Thursday. A new long-period, south-southwest swell will arrive late Thursday to keep some small south shore surf in place through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through at least Saturday, due to the lack of upstream trade winds. East shore surf will gradually rise Sunday into early next week as the trades return and ramp up. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
