MFD/ARFF recruit class Live Fire Training

Maui Firefighters during a recent training drill in Kahului. File photo by Wendy Osher.

As a part of the Maui Fire Department/State of Hawaiʻi ARFF Joint Recruit Class 39, there will be a number of structural live fire training sessions over the next three weeks.

The training will be conducted at the MFD/State of Hawaiʻi Joint Training Facility off Keolani Place near Kahului Airport. The live fire sessions will be held on Nov. 3, 6, 9, 13, 17 and 20, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Due to the hazardous nature of the training, there is no public access or viewing.

As a result of the training smoke may be visible along Keolani Place, around the Dairy

Road/Haleakalā Highway intersection (the area of Costco), and around the Kanaha Pond State

Wildlife Sanctuary, depending on the winds.