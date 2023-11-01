Maui News

Public comment sought at meeting about creation of Maui County wetlands map

November 1, 2023, 5:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kealia Boardwalk goes over wetlands in Māʻalaea . PC: Maui County

Maui residents can provide public comment about the creation of a comprehensive Maui County wetlands map during a meeting on Nov. 8 at the Maui Ocean Center Sphere in Māʻalaea.  

This project is the result of a new county law — Ordinance 5421 — to restore and protect wetlands.

Throughout all islands within Maui County, wetlands exist. They provide important benefits, such as clean air, greenhouse gas regulation, storm protection, drought recovery, erosion control, soil formation, pollution control, regulation of hydrological flows, species habitat, pollination and food production.

County Planning Department officials are working on the map that will identify existing and future wetland areas. The map will be put on the county website to help property owners, land managers and county planners with important land-use decisions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Nov. 8 meeting will be facilitated by the county’s Planning Department, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program and consultant H. T. Harvey and Associates.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting running from 6 to 7 p.m. To sign up via Eventbrite, click here.

  • Kealia Boardwalk goes over wetlands in Māʻalaea . PC: Maui County
  • Wetlands in Māʻalaea . PC: Maui County

Ideas will be gathered from the community to help prepare the first draft of the overlay map.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If Maui residents cannot attend but would like to provide information, please contact Long Range Division Planning Program Administrator Jacky Takakura at [email protected] or 808-270-7743.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments