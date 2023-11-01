Public comment sought at meeting about creation of Maui County wetlands map

Kealia Boardwalk goes over wetlands in Māʻalaea . PC: Maui County

Maui residents can provide public comment about the creation of a comprehensive Maui County wetlands map during a meeting on Nov. 8 at the Maui Ocean Center Sphere in Māʻalaea.

This project is the result of a new county law — Ordinance 5421 — to restore and protect wetlands.

Throughout all islands within Maui County, wetlands exist. They provide important benefits, such as clean air, greenhouse gas regulation, storm protection, drought recovery, erosion control, soil formation, pollution control, regulation of hydrological flows, species habitat, pollination and food production.

County Planning Department officials are working on the map that will identify existing and future wetland areas. The map will be put on the county website to help property owners, land managers and county planners with important land-use decisions.

The Nov. 8 meeting will be facilitated by the county’s Planning Department, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program and consultant H. T. Harvey and Associates.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting running from 6 to 7 p.m. To sign up via Eventbrite, click here.







Ideas will be gathered from the community to help prepare the first draft of the overlay map.

If Maui residents cannot attend but would like to provide information, please contact Long Range Division Planning Program Administrator Jacky Takakura at [email protected] or 808-270-7743.