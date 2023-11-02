Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 03, 2023

November 2, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:11 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 07:08 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small north-northwest swell will persist into Friday. Reinforcing pulses of moderate north-northwest swell are due late Friday and Saturday, and again late Sunday and Monday. Surf along south facing shores will briefly trend down through early Friday, but should rise slightly late Friday into the weekend as another late season south- southwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and become rough through early next week as strong trades return. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
