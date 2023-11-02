Maui Surf Forecast for November 03, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small north-northwest swell will persist into Friday. Reinforcing pulses of moderate north-northwest swell are due late Friday and Saturday, and again late Sunday and Monday. Surf along south facing shores will briefly trend down through early Friday, but should rise slightly late Friday into the weekend as another late season south- southwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and become rough through early next week as strong trades return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com