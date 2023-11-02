Maui Surf Forecast for November 03, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:11 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 07:08 AM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small north-northwest swell will persist into Friday. Reinforcing pulses of moderate north-northwest swell are due late Friday and Saturday, and again late Sunday and Monday. Surf along south facing shores will briefly trend down through early Friday, but should rise slightly late Friday into the weekend as another late season south- southwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and become rough through early next week as strong trades return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.