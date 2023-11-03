Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings to launch in Lahaina this month

Darryl Oliveira. PC: Wendy Osher (8.25.23)

Community meetings to provide disaster recovery updates will be launched in Lahaina this month by the county’s interim leader of Maui Emergency Management Agency, Darryl Oliveira.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2023 and continuing Wednesdays through Nov. 29, 2023, at Lahaina Civic Center, the four Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings will be led by Oliveira, who will provide reentry updates, progress, schedule and common community questions.

Gordon Ito, the state insurance commissioner, along with Cory Koger, US Army Corps of Engineers chemist and debris subject matter expert, will speak at the meetings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other agencies that will present information on key recovery topics include the US Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Health.

Lahaina fire survivors and other members of the public are encouraged to attend the in-person meetings to get up-to-date information.

“Our county, state and federal partners are continuing to work hard to ensure re-entry and recovery progress in a way that is safe, timely and compassionate,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “Mahalo to our Lahaina fire survivors and residents for their patience and resolve as we continue to navigate together these never-before-seen recovery and reentry challenges.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tables with agency representatives and informational materials will be offered.

The Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings will be live-streamed and archived on the County of Maui Facebook page.