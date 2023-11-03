Maui pesticide collection event for farms and commercial users, Dec. 15

The Pesticides Branch of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture is conducting a free pesticide disposal program on Maui for farms and other commercial users of pesticides to safely dispose of canceled, suspended, unwanted or unlabeled pesticides.

This Pesticides Disposal Program is only for commercial operations such as farms, licensed pest control operators and certified applicators as well as state and county agencies. There are some restrictions (see list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides). Household pesticides will not be accepted under this program.

The PDP is a statewide project with the second pesticide collection event to be on Maui on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 by 4:30 p.m. The exact drop-off location on Maui will be provided only to registered participants. The registration form and PDP information are available on the HDOA website at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/.

Questions regarding the program and registration assistance should be directed to: EnviroServices & Training Center LLC, 808-456-3494 or email: [email protected].

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The PDP is available to agricultural operations, including farms, ranches, nurseries and greenhouse growers. In addition, pesticide dealers, licensed pest control operators, golf course operators, landscape professionals, state and city agencies, and other commercial end users of pesticides are also eligible. Residential pesticides users are not eligible for this program and residents should contact the County of Maui’s Recycling Office for information regarding household hazardous waste disposal programs (https://www.mauicounty.gov/2490/Recycling)

“The proper disposal of pesticides is often a serious problem for many farmers, ranchers and companies that use pesticides in Hawai‘i,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “The devastating wildfires on Maui have also brought to the forefront the importance of disposing of unwanted pesticides which present risks to human health and the environment.

“Normally, businesses would have to pay for proper pesticide disposal, so we encourage Maui companies to take advantage of this free service,” added Hurd.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides, safety tips on transporting pesticides, PDP collection schedule, frequently asked questions, and the PDP registration form may be found at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/

A PDP collection was conducted on O‘ahu in September with more than 30 companies turning in about 7,700 pounds of pesticides. Future disposal events are planned on other islands.