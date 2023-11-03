Maui Surf Forecast for November 04, 2023

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:42 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 08:44 AM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period north northwest swell will fill in through early Saturday morning. The next similar size, medium period north northwest reinforcement is due late Sunday through Monday. North- facing shore surf will slowly decline Monday night through Thursday. A small, medium period north swell may move through late next week. These small impulses will keep north shore surf well below seasonal heights. Small, medium to longer period background south swell will hold small surf along south-facing shores through the weekend. Surf along east-facing shores will trend up over the weekend in response to strengthened trades. This more elevated wind wave chop will be close to or slightly above seasonal norms through much of next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.