Maui Surf Forecast for November 04, 2023

November 3, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:42 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 08:44 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period north northwest swell will fill in through early Saturday morning. The next similar size, medium period north northwest reinforcement is due late Sunday through Monday. North- facing shore surf will slowly decline Monday night through Thursday. A small, medium period north swell may move through late next week. These small impulses will keep north shore surf well below seasonal heights. Small, medium to longer period background south swell will hold small surf along south-facing shores through the weekend. Surf along east-facing shores will trend up over the weekend in response to strengthened trades. This more elevated wind wave chop will be close to or slightly above seasonal norms through much of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
