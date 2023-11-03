Timothy Hagino, MD, (left); Hanaa al-Khansa Nik Rushdi, MD (middle); and William Cervantes, MD (right).

Three new physicians join Kaiser Permanente on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island including Hanaa al-Khansa Nik Rushdi, MD who joins the pediatric hospital medicine department at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The three new doctors add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of more than 700 health care providers in the Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 269,000 members in Hawaiʻi.

Hanaa al-Khansa Nik Rushdi, MD, received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. Most recently, Dr. Nik Rushdi worked as a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s Wisconsin Fox-Valley Hospital in Neenah, Wisconsin. She is board certified in pediatrics and internal medicine and is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Timothy Hagino, MD, joins the dermatology department at Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. Dr. Hagino received his medical degree from the University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Southern California. Most recently, he worked at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and Straub Medical Center. Dr. Hagino currently serves as an associate clinical professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He is board certified by the American Academy of Dermatology and is a member of the Hawaii Dermatological Society and American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Hagino has been named as one of Honolulu Magazine’s Top Doctors in Dermatology since 2021.

William Cervantes, MD, joins the otorhinolaryngology department at Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. Dr. Cervantes received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. He completed a surgical internship and residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and an otolaryngology-head & neck surgery residency at UC Irvine Medical Center in California. Most recently, Dr. Cervantes worked as an otolaryngologist at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center in Harbor City, California. Ultrasound diagnostics, guided injections, biopsies, minimally invasive thyroid and parathyroidectomy, and complex facial trauma reconstruction are some of his specialties. Dr. Cervantes is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and part of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.