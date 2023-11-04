Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 05, 2023

November 4, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. A

                            slight chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:45 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The recent north northwest swell (330-350 degree) is receiving a small, medium period north northwest reinforcement into the evening. The next similar size, medium period north northwest reinforcement is due late Sunday through Monday. North-facing shore surf will then slowly decline Monday night through Thursday. Another small, medium period northwest bump in swell may arrive late next week. These small impulses will hold north shore surf to below average early season heights. Small, medium to longer period background south swell will hold small surf along south- facing shores through Sunday. Surf along east-facing shores will trend up the next couple of days in direct response to strengthened trades. This more elevated wind wave chop will keep east-facing shore surf near or slightly above seasonal norms through much of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




