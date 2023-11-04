Maui Surf Forecast for November 05, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:45 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:57 AM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent north northwest swell (330-350 degree) is receiving a small, medium period north northwest reinforcement into the evening. The next similar size, medium period north northwest reinforcement is due late Sunday through Monday. North-facing shore surf will then slowly decline Monday night through Thursday. Another small, medium period northwest bump in swell may arrive late next week. These small impulses will hold north shore surf to below average early season heights. Small, medium to longer period background south swell will hold small surf along south- facing shores through Sunday. Surf along east-facing shores will trend up the next couple of days in direct response to strengthened trades. This more elevated wind wave chop will keep east-facing shore surf near or slightly above seasonal norms through much of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.