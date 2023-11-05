‘Creativity for a Cause’ supports Stampin’ Up demonstrators affected by Lahaina Wildfire

Cheryl Hamilton. (Courtesy photo)

Maui paper crafting enthusiasts are invited to “Creativity for a Cause” on Nov. 18 to help veteran Stampin’ Up demonstrators who lost their homes in the Lahaina wildfires.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Cafeteria, located at 1627 Mill St. in Wailuku.

The cost is $25 per crafting kit. Crafters of all levels are welcome to attend and take part in the crafting activities planned for the day.

“Creativity has the power to heal and bring people together,” said Cheryl Hamilton, event organizer. “Creativity for a Cause’ is an opportunity for our community to come together, support our friends in their time of need, and have some creative fun.”

To register for this event or for more information, contact Cheryl Hamilton at 808-283-1643 or via email at [email protected].

“Let us unite through our creativity and generosity as we come together to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by the Lahaina wildfires. Your participation in ‘Creativity for a Cause’ will help us take a step towards rebuilding our community, one kit at a time,” Hamilton added.