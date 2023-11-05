Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east- facing shores will trend up over the next couple of days in direct response to strengthening trades. Surf along north facing shores will see a slight increase as reinforcement from the north- northwest fills in tonight. Areas exposed to the trade swell will also see an increase through the beginning of the week. This swell will peak late tonight into the morning and slowly subside as it shifts out of the north through the first half of the week.
Surf along south facing shores will continue to decline as the southwest swell fades. A small, long period south- southwest swell may fill in late Tuesday night and Wednesday, providing a small boost in surf along south facing shores through the middle of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high N wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NNE wind swell for the morning drops into the knee high zone during the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com