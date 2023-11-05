Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2023

November 5, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:35 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:09 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 02:51 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 10:42 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east- facing shores will trend up over the next couple of days in direct response to strengthening trades. Surf along north facing shores will see a slight increase as reinforcement from the north- northwest fills in tonight. Areas exposed to the trade swell will also see an increase through the beginning of the week. This swell will peak late tonight into the morning and slowly subside as it shifts out of the north through the first half of the week. 


Surf along south facing shores will continue to decline as the southwest swell fades. A small, long period south- southwest swell may fill in late Tuesday night and Wednesday, providing a small boost in surf along south facing shores through the middle of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high N wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high NNE wind swell for the morning drops into the knee high zone during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
