Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2023

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:35 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:09 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 02:51 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 10:42 AM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east- facing shores will trend up over the next couple of days in direct response to strengthening trades. Surf along north facing shores will see a slight increase as reinforcement from the north- northwest fills in tonight. Areas exposed to the trade swell will also see an increase through the beginning of the week. This swell will peak late tonight into the morning and slowly subside as it shifts out of the north through the first half of the week.

Surf along south facing shores will continue to decline as the southwest swell fades. A small, long period south- southwest swell may fill in late Tuesday night and Wednesday, providing a small boost in surf along south facing shores through the middle of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high N wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE wind swell for the morning drops into the knee high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.