Red Flag Warning issued for gusty winds and low humidity

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands, and central Oʻahu. On Kauaʻi, this also includes south shore areas such as Kōloa, Poʻipū and Māhāʻulepū.

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today to 6 p.m. Monday. Relative humidity is forecast to be as low as 40% and will reach its lowest during the afternoon hours.

Winds are forecast to be blowing from the east at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph. Winds are expected to reach their peak on Monday.

According to the forecast, “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity levels, and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. It is important to remember that a Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.”

The Warning advises that outdoor burning is not recommended. The public is advised that heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Vehicles should be parked on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.

High winds could also contribute to wildfire hazards. The public should delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down, according to the warning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.