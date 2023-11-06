Check-out hunger with Hawaiʻi Foodbank this holiday season

Shoppers can help put food on the table for Hawai‘i residents facing hunger this holiday season with the annual Check-Out Hunger campaign from Hawai‘i Foodbank. This year’s program will take place Nov. 3, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024, in supermarkets on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Maui and Dec. 1 through 21, 2023, on Hawai‘i Island.

Check-Out Hunger makes it easy for shoppers to make a difference in the lives of local families by giving the gift of food this holiday season. To participate, shoppers can add a $5, $10 or $20 donation to their grocery bill when they check out at participating grocery stores. Participating stores include:

Big Save Markets on Kaua‘i

Don Quijote Stores on O‘ahu

KTA Super Stores on Hawai‘i Island

Marukai Wholesale Mart on O‘ahu

Shima’s Market on O‘ahu

Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors on O‘ahu and Maui

Tamura’s Markets on O‘ahu and Maui

Tamura Super Market on O‘ahus

Times Supermarkets on O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i

“Each year, the Check-Out Hunger program raises valuable funds to help support our mission to nourish our ‘ohana,” said Hawai‘i Foodbank President and CEO Amy Miller Marvin. “We’re so grateful for all of the participating stores and their generous customers for stepping in each holiday season to help provide meals to those in need.”

Contributions made during Check-Out Hunger will remain on the island on which they were collected in order to assist local keiki, kūpuna, and families. Donations will be made to one of the following local food banks: Hawai‘i Foodbank on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i on Kaua‘i, Maui Food Bank on Maui and The Food Basket on Hawai‘i Island.

Since its launch in 1993, the Check-Out Hunger program has raised more than 3 million dollars. For more information and to find a participating grocery store near you, visit https://hawaiifoodbank.org/check-out-hunger/.