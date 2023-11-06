Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2023

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-9 6-9 6-8 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 8 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:12 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:42 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 04:24 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:13 AM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will be below November average through the week as a series of mainly medium period north- northwest swells of about 3 to 4 feet continues. The latest swell peaked today and will decline Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by overlapping swells late Thursday through the weekend.

The largest surf will be on east facing shores during the next two days. The strong trade winds over and upwind of the state are producing short period seas up to 9 ft at 9 seconds that will lead to rough east shore surf near the High Surf Advisory level into tonight, followed by a gradual decline to around seasonal levels late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Small surf will prevail along south facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.