Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2023

November 6, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-9
6-9
6-8
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 8 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Frequent showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:12 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:42 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 04:24 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:13 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will be below November average through the week as a series of mainly medium period north- northwest swells of about 3 to 4 feet continues. The latest swell peaked today and will decline Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by overlapping swells late Thursday through the weekend. 


The largest surf will be on east facing shores during the next two days. The strong trade winds over and upwind of the state are producing short period seas up to 9 ft at 9 seconds that will lead to rough east shore surf near the High Surf Advisory level into tonight, followed by a gradual decline to around seasonal levels late Tuesday or Wednesday. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Small surf will prevail along south facing shores this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments