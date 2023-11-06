Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-9
|6-9
|6-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 8 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Frequent showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:31 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will be below November average through the week as a series of mainly medium period north- northwest swells of about 3 to 4 feet continues. The latest swell peaked today and will decline Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by overlapping swells late Thursday through the weekend.
The largest surf will be on east facing shores during the next two days. The strong trade winds over and upwind of the state are producing short period seas up to 9 ft at 9 seconds that will lead to rough east shore surf near the High Surf Advisory level into tonight, followed by a gradual decline to around seasonal levels late Tuesday or Wednesday.
Small surf will prevail along south facing shores this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com