





















A groundbreaking and blessing ceremony was held Thursday morning for Hale O Piʻikea, a new 223-unit affordable rental housing development in Kīhei.

ʻIkenākea Development and Moss Construction hosted the event at the southwest corner of Piʻikea Avenue and Liloa Drive in South Maui.















Guests included Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. Kahu Lei’ohu Ryder lead the blessing ceremony.

“The Ground Blessing Ceremony for Hale O Piʻikea marks the commencement of this crucial affordable housing project and signifies the dedication of the State of Hawaiʻi, Maui County, ʻIkenākea Development, and Moss Construction to enhance the quality of life for all of Maui’s residents, especially in light of the Lahaina wildfires” said Tancayo of ʻIkenākea Development.

Situated in the southeast portion of the Kīhei Downtown Project, the development aims to address the pressing need for affordable housing. The project will provide 223 affordable rental housing units for individuals, kūpuna, and families whose incomes fall at or below 60% of the area median income.

With a total project cost of about $135 million the development will be realized in three phases:

First to be completed will be two four-story buildings, offering 90 one-, two- and three-bedroom residential units. Of the 90 units, five will be for mobility impaired, and two will be for hearing and vision impaired. Phase two will feature 97 residential and commercial units. Four additional buildings with 36 residential units will be completed in Phase Three.

This project aligns with Maui County’s Affordable Housing Plan and was awarded a combination of 4% & 9% low-income housing tax credits, Rental Housing Revolving Funds, and Hula Mae Multi-Family Bonds.

In addition to this funding provided by the State of Hawaii’s Housing Finance and Development Corporation, this project was also awarded funds from the County of Maui’s Affordable Housing Program, as well as HOME, HOME-ARP, and National Housing Trust Fund Programs.

As a result, Hale O Piʻikea has been placed as a tier 1 priority project in the County of Maui’s Affordable Housing Plan to help reach the goal of building 5,000 affordable homes in five years.

Residents will have access to shared laundry facilities, a computer lab, and on-site parking spaces for tenants and guests. Additional site amenities will include an exercise room, community gardens, an outdoor picnic space, and secured bicycle parking stalls.

“In keeping with a commitment to sustainability, the project is on track to achieve LEED Gold certification, exemplifying the developer’s dedication to sustainability,” said Matt Jun, Vice President, for Moss. “We are truly honored to be a part of this significant project that brings much-needed housing to the community. Moss is committed to delivering quality and sustainable developments that positively impact people’s lives, and Hale O Piʻikea embodies this commitment.”