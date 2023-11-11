Hōkūleʻa arrives in San Diego, final US stop on Moananuiākea voyage



















Hōkūleʻa arrived in San Diego on Wednesday afternoon, the final stop on the US leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage.

As Hōkūleʻa entered North San Diego Bay and approached Harbor Island Park, the canoe was greeted by dozens of paddlers from the Coronado Canoe Club and other canoe organizations. The flotilla escorted the voyaging canoe to the dock at the Maritime Museum of San Diego where the Kumeyaay tribal hosts awaited the crew’s arrival and greeted them with song and chants.



























After an exchange of landing protocols between the Kumeyaay Nation and the Hōkūleʻa crew, they proceeded to Waterfront Park for a welcome ceremony.

In addition to cultural performances, the ceremony included remarks by Paul Jr. Cuero of the Kumeyaay Nation, 79th District California State Assembly Member Akilah Weber M.D., San Diego Port Commissioner Sandy Naranjo, Maritime Museum of San Diego President and CEO Ray Ashley, and Hōkūleʻa Captain Tamiko Fernelius.

Hōkūleʻa will remain docked at the Maritime Museum of San Diego until a shipping date is determined for her return to Hawaiʻi.

The crew is scheduled to conduct dockside canoe tours on Nov. 13.

On Nov. 11 and 12, Hōkūleʻa will sail with the Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship, for its 160-year Birthday Celebration Sail. This will be the first sail for the historic ship and San Diego icon in five years.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to host Hōkūleʻa’s visit to San Diego. She arrives at a time when we celebrate San Diego’s iconic Star of India and her 160th Birthday as the world’s oldest active sailing ship,” said Raymond Ashley, president and CEO of the Maritime Museum of San Diego. “We are so excited that our festivities can include the Hawaiian canoe in the commemorative sail activities planned for Nov. 11 and 12.”

The Star of India is the last ship still sailing that once flew the flag of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi (before it became a US territory) during her working life. To honor Hōkūleʻa’s visit, Star of India will fly that flag once again during the sails.

The final San Diego public event will be on Nov. 28 when Pwo Navigator and PVS CEO Nainoa Thompson speaks at University of California San Diego.

Hōkūleʻa’s last visit to San Diego was in 1995.