ProArts presents ‘Blood Diner’ movie screening to benefit Maui Rapid Response



ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei is screening the cult classic horror comedy “Blood Diner” on Nov. 18. The film screening starts at 7:30 p.m. and the majority of proceeds will benefit Maui Rapid Response.

The film will be followed by a Q&A session and comic book signing by director Jackie Kong, presented with Kong Comics LLC and Maui Comics and Collectibles.

Kong’s film is centered around two brothers slaying women and serving them up as menu items in their restaurant per orders from the brain of dearly departed Uncle Anwar – who resembles something out of Frank Henenlotter’s cinema universe. All of this is a ploy to resurrect the Egyptian Goddess Sheetar. Nothing is off limits in Kong’s film

Tickets are $20 for standard seating, $30 preferred seating: best-view seating in either the front row (seats A7 to A15) or the front row of any elevated section.

Premium seating is $35 and includes extra large front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables.

The film run time is 90 minutes, followed by a 30 minute Q&A with director Jackie Kong.

Warning: Mature content. Audiences 18 or older.

For information on our Access for All initiative, visit: ProArtsMaui.com/Access-for-All/