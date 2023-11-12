MADD Hawai‘i kicks off ‘Tie One On for Safety’ campaign Nov. 16

Courtesy

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawai‘i and co-sponsors Par Hawai‘i (Hele gas stations) and DTRIC Insurance will kick off its annual Tie One On for Safety red ribbon campaign on Nov. 16 to remind motorists to drive safely this holiday season or plan ahead for a designated driver.

MADD encourages everyone to show their commitment in keeping themselves and our communities safe by displaying a MADD Tie One On for Safety red ribbon, window cling or magnetic decal on their vehicles and by always choosing a non-drinking, unimpaired driver.

A press conference will kick off the safety campaign at noon Nov. 16 on O‘ahu.

Starting in 1986, the Tie One On for Safety campaign is MADD’s longest-running public awareness project. The annual holiday campaign encourages drivers across Hawaiʻi and our nation to display MADD red ribbons on their vehicles as a promise to plan and call an Uber, Lyft or Safe Ride Hawaiʻi; use public transportation; or choose a non-drinking, unimpaired friend, or family member to ensure everyone gets home safe.

“December is Impaired Driving Prevention Month – yet shockingly, drunk driving crashes surge as much as 40% during the holidays. Sadly, in the US, 1,247 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve in 2021. We do not want any of our ohana to lose a family member due to impaired driving. We encourage everyone to pick up a ribbon and take the pledge to not drink and drive. We all have a part in making sure all roadway users make it home safely.” says Alice Liu, Program Director at MADD Hawaiʻi.

According to preliminary statistics from the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, the number of traffic-related fatalities in Hawaiʻi is 83 as of Nov. 8. On average, 30-35 percent of traffic fatalities are a result of impaired driving crashes.

The red ribbons also signify support for law enforcement officers. MADD thanks all law enforcement who will be working harder than ever this holiday season to protect the public from drunk driving through enforcement efforts such as the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.