Maui Surf Forecast for November 13, 2023

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:29 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:43 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:53 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and elevated through the forecast period. Strengthening trades, coinciding with a large, short- to medium-period northeast (040 degrees) swell will likely push east shore surf to High Surf Advisory levels late Monday through Wednesday. The trade wind and northeast swell combo will also wrap into exposed north-facing shores.

A small, medium-period northwest swell will hold through Monday, giving north and west facing shores a small boost, then decline through mid-week. No significant northwest swells are expected thereafter, until a small, long-period northwest swell is slated to arrive late Friday.

Small mainly background south swell energy is expected through middle of next week. A small, long-period south swell could boost south shore surf from Thursday night through Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.