Maui Surf Forecast for November 13, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.
Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and elevated through the forecast period. Strengthening trades, coinciding with a large, short- to medium-period northeast (040 degrees) swell will likely push east shore surf to High Surf Advisory levels late Monday through Wednesday. The trade wind and northeast swell combo will also wrap into exposed north-facing shores.
A small, medium-period northwest swell will hold through Monday, giving north and west facing shores a small boost, then decline through mid-week. No significant northwest swells are expected thereafter, until a small, long-period northwest swell is slated to arrive late Friday.
Small mainly background south swell energy is expected through middle of next week. A small, long-period south swell could boost south shore surf from Thursday night through Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com