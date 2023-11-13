Maui News

Giving multiplied with school supplies for children overseas

November 13, 2023, 5:28 AM HST
Residents in Kahului​​​ are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.

  • A girl from Suriname proudly shows off her shoebox gift. PC: Samaritan’s Purse.
  • In Gabon, like many places around the world, sometimes the personal note inside the shoebox gift is the most appreciated. PC: Samaritan’s Purse.
  • A trio of girls in Mongolia rejoice over their shoebox gifts. PC: Samaritan’s Purse.
  • At a morning outreach event in a village in Cambodia, a girl rejoices at the purse she found inside her shoebox gift. PC: Samaritan’s Purse.
  • Shoebox packing is an activity that effectively spans the generations. PC: Samaritan’s Purse.
  • Millions of shoebox gifts are packed for children in need each year. PC: Samaritan’s Purse.

For many children, access to these simple items is essential to an education. This was the case for Justin Thomas, a shoebox recipient in Southeast Asia whose parents could not afford the supplies needed for school.  Thomas remembers the specific day he received a gift-filled shoebox from Operation Christmas Child and found it filled with toys and most exciting to him—school supplies.

Growing up with hand-me-down clothes and used items, Thomas used to write with a pencil so short that he held it using a pen cap. Having an entire packet of new pencils and a pencil sharpener all his own was a treasure to him. This simple gift made a life-changing impact for Thomas because it opened the doors for him to receive an education, according to organizers.

For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occNational Collection Week is Nov. 13-20. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. 

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry.

