Island Grocery Depot in Lahaina has extended hours

Island Grocery Depot in Lahaina. Courtesy photo.

Effective today, Island Grocery Depot in Lahaina has extended store hours to close later at 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The store’s modified business hours are now, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

Check their website for up-to-date information as hours could continue to change over time.

Island Grocery Depot has two stores, one in Lahaina at 58 Kupuohi Street in the Lahaina Industrial Park, and one in Kahului at 90 Amala Place.

Island Grocery Depot in Kahului has remained open daily, regular hours being 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both stores are open to the public, no membership required to shop everyday savings.

Selections include hard-to-find local specialties, and Maui’s favorite national branded grocery items. Island Grocery Depot remains locally and family-owned, focused on serving Maui. Island Grocery Depot and VIP Foodservice are divisions of Valley Isle Produce, founded in 1951.

For more information and other news, visit them at islandgrocerydepot.com.