Nexamp to hold virtual community meeting on two Upcountry Shared Solar projects

Nexamp has proposed two Community Based Renewable Energy shared solar projects to be built in Upcountry Maui.

Pi’iholo Road Solar is proposed to be built near lower Pi’iholo Road in Makawao. Makawao Solar is proposed to be built off Haleakala Highway above and adjacent to King Kekaulike High School in Makawao.

The virtual meeting will include an explanation of Community Based Renewable Energy, how Community Based Renewable Energy works, project updates including maps of the locations, followed by a question, answer, and comment session with the project team.

Pi’iholo Road Solar and Makawao Solar are designed to support the island’s and Hawai‘i’s goal of being 100% renewable by 2045.

The projects will generate clean power, build grid reliance, and help participants lower their annual electricity costs. As part of the Community Based Renewable Energy low-to-moderate-income shared solar program in which community members who meet certain low-to-moderate-income requirements are eligible to enroll, this project makes it easier for area residents to benefit from solar.

With no enrollment or cancellation fees, no long-term contract and nothing to install, the Nexamp community solar program enables residents to subscribe to a solar farm and receive credits on their utility bill based on the amount of energy produced by their share.

Pi’iholo Road Solar and Makawao Solar Meeting Information:

Date: Nov. 15

Time: 5-6 p.m.

Online Webinar: Register in advance at https://bit.ly/makawao