RSV vaccine now available for Kaiser Permanente members

Kaiser Permanente is now offering the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to members 60 years and older. The vaccines are available by appointment only and are covered like all routine vaccinations, typically at no cost to Kaiser Permanente members, according to the member’s plan coverage.

Kaiser Permanente members 60 years and older who meet criteria and have reviewed the risks and benefits can make an appointment for the vaccine by signing on to kp.org/evisit and searching for the RSV evisit, or by calling the advice line at 1-833-833-3333 (TTY 711). Members who meet criteria and have an upcoming in-person appointment with their personal physician may also request to receive the RSV vaccine during their appointment.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. Anyone can get RSV, including babies, children, and adults. Symptoms usually go away on their own in 1 or 2 weeks. Most children will get an RSV infection with mild symptoms by the time they’re 2. But for some babies under 1 and some adults over 60, RSV can develop into more serious conditions like bronchiolitis (swelling of the small airways in the lungs) or pneumonia (infection of the lungs).

To learn more, visit kp.org/rsv.

