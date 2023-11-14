Maui News
Traffic advisory: Single vehicle accident in West Maui near Akahele/Honoapiʻilani
(2:27 p.m., Nov. 14, 2023)
A single vehicle accident has resulted in the closure of Akahele Street at Honoapiʻilani Highway; and Honoapiʻilani Highway at Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway.
