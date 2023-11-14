Maui News

Traffic advisory: Single vehicle accident in West Maui near Akahele/Honoapiʻilani

November 14, 2023, 3:01 PM HST
(2:27 p.m., Nov. 14, 2023)

A single vehicle accident has resulted in the closure of Akahele Street at Honoapiʻilani Highway; and Honoapiʻilani Highway at Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway.

  • Traffic accident in West Maui. PC: (2:45 p.m., 11.14.23) Anne Elizabeth

