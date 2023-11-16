Day 3: Native Hawaiian Convention

November 16, 2023, 5:13 AM HST
* Updated November 16, 5:24 AM
Native Hawaiian Convention 2023. PC: Wendy Osher (11.14.23)

Today marks Day 3 of the 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention, taking place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.  The four-day event was moved to Maui this year to uplift its voices and people following the Aug. 8 wildfires.  

While the convention continues to delve into timely and relevant discussions around culture, economic development, education, housing, health, tourism, and community development, there is a special focus on Maui, its people, its history, and the future that it seeks.

To further support the Maui community, the convention features a large marketplace emphasizing Maui-made products. Thereʻs also a job fair for Maui residents seeking employment. 

A full schedule of events is posted HERE.

Agenda for TODAY includes the following:

