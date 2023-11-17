11 recruits join the ranks of the Maui Police Department as 94th Recruit Class graduates

Left to Right: Dylan Nishida, Kylsan Morton, Christopher Baduria, Anthony Branz, Chad Etherton, Zachariah Lani, Makana Victorine, Jayson Bernardo, Ho’opani Yagi, Harold Rosales, John Paolo Nebrida

Eleven new officers joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department as the graduates of the 94rd Recruit Class. A ceremony was held Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at the Grand Wailea – A Waldorf Astoria Resort.

During the ceremony, Recruit Makana Victorine was honored with the Outstanding Recruit Award. He also earned the Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award.

Other awards presented were the following:

Outstanding Notebook Award: Recruit Jayson Bernardo

Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics: Recruit Kylsan Morton.

Scholastic Achievement Award and M. Cecil Rusty Dickson Physical Fitness Award: Recruit Ho’opani Yagi

The new officers are Christopher Baduria, Jayson Bernardo, Anthony Branz, Chad Etherton, Zachariah Lani, Kylsan Morton, John Paolo Nebrida, Dylan Nishida, Harold Rosales, Makana Victorine, and Ho’opani Yagi.

The newly graduated officers will undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before being qualified to work alone.