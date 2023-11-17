Crime Statistics

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating alleged internal theft case at Kamehameha Schools

November 17, 2023, 9:19 AM HST
Hawai‘i Island police are investigating allegations of an internal theft at the Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i campus, in Kea‘au on Hawaiʻi Island.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel met on Thursday morning, Nov. 16, 2023, with Kamehameha Schools administrators, who reported that a former employee of the school embezzled more than $360,000 over a period of approximately three years.
 
Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are reviewing the internal investigation documents provided by the school, identifying witnesses that may need to be interviewed, and drafting search warrants for various institutions.
 
No arrests have been made in this case, nor is there a timeframe of when that may occur. Police are not identifying a suspect at this time, and are deferring any further comment to Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i administrators.

