Three House Interim Working Groups to hold meetings on draft reports

House members visit to Front Street Apartments (10.26.23) PC: County of Maui

The House Interim Wildfire Prevention Working Group, Environmental Remediation Working Group, and Shelter Working Group will each meet on Friday to take public input on their respective draft report.

Pursuant to House Rule 17 and House Resolution 224 (2023), Speaker Scott K. Saiki established interim House working groups charged with evaluating specific topics related to the Lahaina wildfire and making recommendations for appropriate legislative action.

Public Meetings for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Wildfire Prevention Working Group

Conference Room 325 | 10 a.m.

Click here to review the meeting agenda and register to provide testimony.

Environmental Remediation Working Group

Conference Room 309 | 1 p.m.

Click here to review the meeting agenda and register to provide testimony.

Shelter Working Group

Conference Room 329 | 2:30 p.m.

Click here to review the meeting agenda and register to provide testimony.

Access the live stream of these meetings via the Hawaii House of Representatives YouTube.

The public is invited to participate in the meetings in-person or virtually. Those who may have limited access to the internet or internet-connected devices may utilize free public WiFi and computers at each of the State’s public libraries and the bookmobile during operating hours. Please contact your local State public library for details.