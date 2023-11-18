Kula Hospital named in US News and World Report 2024 Best Nursing Homes List

Kula Hospital. PC: courtesy Maui Health

Kula Hospital has been named one of US News and World Report’s Best Nursing Homes for 2024, Maui Health reports.

This week, US News released the 2024 Best Nursing Homes list, with updated ratings and profiles of more than 15,000 skilled nursing facilities nationwide. Kula Hospital is among the elite 19% of skilled nursing facilities that earned a “High Performing” rating, the highest possible achievement, and has an overall rating of 5 out of 5.

To be recognized as one of the 2024 US News Best Nursing Homes, a home must have been “High Performing” in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both.

Of the 15,007 nursing homes evaluated by US News, Kula Hospital was one of only 12% rated as high performing in long-term care.

“This rating reflects the wonderful care and compassion each of our team members share so willingly with our residents every single day,” said Kula Hospital Director of Nursing Jennifer Leval BSN, RN-BC. “We love what we do, are a special place to work, and the best place to receive care. We are proud and grateful to receive such esteemed recognition.”

According to the statement released by US News this week, homes were evaluated on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates, staffing levels, health inspection results, and other quality indicators.

Ratings are based on US News’s in-depth analysis of publicly available data, including from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes.

“Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of US News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff,” said US News Health Data Analyst Daniel Lara in a statement this week.