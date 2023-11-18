Mae Koyanagi named MEO Employee of the Month for fourth time

Purchasing Specialist Mae Koyanagi earned her fourth Employee of the Month honor in her 28 years at Maui Economic Opportunity. She was honored in September.

Purchasing Specialist Mae Koyanagi, a 28-year employee who works behind the scenes to keep the wheels of Maui Economic Opportunity churning to help those in need, was named MEO’s Employee of the Month.

“Mae is a go-to for so many things and problems,” said one of her two nominators, Executive Assistant Lee Imada. “She is MEO Employee of the Month, Year and Beyond.”

Her other nominator, Community Services Director Cassi Yamashita, said Mae is able to adjust to last-minute changes and requests and is “always looking for the best, most affordable and realistic options.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mae handles purchasing, including online requisitions, for all MEO departments and travel arrangements, as well as answering calls and greeting clients to the administrative offices in Wailuku.

She started with MEO in June 1995. This is her fourth Employee of the Month honor, having been previously selected in January 2000, December 2009 and October 2015.

For being named Employee of the Month for August, Mae earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. She was honored at MEO’s General Staff meeting Sept. 26. Lee and Cassi shared $50 as the nominators.