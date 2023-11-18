Maui News

Sale of cut Christmas trees begins on Tuesday at Kahului Walmart

November 18, 2023, 5:55 PM HST
  • Christmas tree sales begin at Kahului Walmart on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Pictured here is Mililani Walmart, which stared sales on Friday afternoon. PC: Sayre PR
Kahului Walmart will begin selling cut Christmas trees on Tuesday, Nov. 21, daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many of Walmart’s stores in Hawaiʻi are now selling cut Christmas trees. The retailer’s schedule for Christmas tree sales across the state include the following:

MAUI   

  • Kahului – expects to start selling trees on Tuesday, Nov. 21 – daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.   
OʻAHU   

  • Kapolei – now selling – daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.   
  • Mililani – now selling – daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.   
  • Pearl City – expects to start selling trees on Monday, Nov. 20 – daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.   

HAWAIʻI   

  • Hilo – now selling – daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.   

KAUAʻI   

  • Līhuʻe – now selling – daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.   

