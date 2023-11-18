Maui News
Sale of cut Christmas trees begins on Tuesday at Kahului Walmart
Kahului Walmart will begin selling cut Christmas trees on Tuesday, Nov. 21, daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Many of Walmart’s stores in Hawaiʻi are now selling cut Christmas trees. The retailer’s schedule for Christmas tree sales across the state include the following:
MAUI
- Kahului – expects to start selling trees on Tuesday, Nov. 21 – daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OʻAHU
- Kapolei – now selling – daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mililani – now selling – daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pearl City – expects to start selling trees on Monday, Nov. 20 – daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HAWAIʻI
- Hilo – now selling – daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KAUAʻI
- Līhuʻe – now selling – daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
