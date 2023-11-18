Sale of cut Christmas trees begins on Tuesday at Kahului Walmart



















Kahului Walmart will begin selling cut Christmas trees on Tuesday, Nov. 21, daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many of Walmart’s stores in Hawaiʻi are now selling cut Christmas trees. The retailer’s schedule for Christmas tree sales across the state include the following:

MAUI

Kahului – expects to start selling trees on Tuesday, Nov. 21 – daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OʻAHU

Kapolei – now selling – daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mililani – now selling – daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pearl City – expects to start selling trees on Monday, Nov. 20 – daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HAWAIʻI

Hilo – now selling – daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

KAUAʻI

Līhuʻe – now selling – daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.